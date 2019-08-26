Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 63,514 cases of dengue have been reported in Bangladesh, with 169 people having lost their lives to the fever as per the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
"A total of 169 suspected dengue deaths were reported in the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR)," the agency, which is under the Ministry of Health stated in a report on Sunday, according to Xinhua.
At least 1,299 fresh dengue cases were reported in 24 hours leading up to Sunday.
The Bangladeshi government has directed its agencies across the country to rein in the outbreak, which is caused by a mosquito bite.
As compared to this year, 10,148 cases of dengue and 26 deaths due to the fever were reported during this month last year. The DGHS stated that there are 57,405 more dengue cases this year. (ANI)
Over 63,000 cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh, 169 people dead
ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 63,514 cases of dengue have been reported in Bangladesh, with 169 people having lost their lives to the fever as per the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).