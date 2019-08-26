Over 63,000 cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh, 169 people dead

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:15 IST

Modi bats for strengthening India-UK cooperation with Johnson at...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 45th G7 Summit being hosted in the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.