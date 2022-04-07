Over 70 pc health centres in Afghanistan funded by WHO, UNICEF

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 6 (ANI): Over 70 per cent of healthcare centres in Afghanistan are funded by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

As per the Ministry of Public Health, both organizations have provided financial aid to around 70 per cent of health centres in 34 provinces of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"These two organizations fund 2,568 health centres, which support 71 pc of the health sector," said Javid Hajir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) announced the delivery of 34 tons of medical supplies and equipment to Afghanistan.

"Over 34 tons of much needed medical equipment and material were successfully delivered today to Afghanistan. The EU and its partners continue to support the most vulnerable Afghans in the country as long as it is needed," Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management tweeted.



The aid comes as some international organizations have already expressed concern about the poor state of health care in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, officials at the Jamhoriat Hospital, the only government-run cancer treatment hospital in Afghanistan, expressed concern over the lack of medical equipment in this hospital, reported Tolo News.

"We have a lot of problems in terms of staff, lack of space and medical facilities," said Manouchehr Samadi, head of the cancer treatment department at the Jamhoriat hospital.

Patients in the hospital also complain about the lack of suitable facilities and a lack of medicine, reported Tolo News.

"We buy medicine from the market, I have been sick for 4 years, but I have been buying medicine from the market for two years, they do not give us medicine here, I have to borrow money to buy medicine from the market," the patient said.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, international aid has dried up for Afghanistan and healthcare facilities are among the hardest hit sector. (ANI)

