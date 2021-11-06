Over 7,400 COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 6 (ANI/VOVWORLD): An additional 1,063 patients have been recovered on November 6. Currently, the total number of recovered people is 836,284.



From 16:00 on November 5 to 16:00 on November 6, 7,491 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Vietnam, of which 11 were imported and 7,480 were inside the country. To date, Vietnam has recorded 961,038 cases of COVID-19 infection, which ranks 38th out of 223 countries and territories in the world.

