Over 800 arrested since outbreak of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong [China], Aug 28 (ANI): More than 800 people have been arrested ever since the ongoing protests broke out in Hong Kong in June.

The local police on Tuesday added that 13 more people, aged from 19 to 40-year-old, had been arrested in relation to illegal activities in these last two months, according to Xinhua.

Tse Chun-chung, the chief superintendent of police public relations branch, stated that police officers to ordinary citizens and journalists had been hurt in the protests.

"No illegal or violent behaviour can be glorified or justified," he stated.

The protests were first triggered by a now-shelved extradition bill. They have now taken a more pro-democracy outlook, calling for inquiries into alleged police brutality amongst other things. (ANI)

