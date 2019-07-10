Over a million people affected in China due to heavy rainfall

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday said that over 1.63 million people across seven provincial-level regions in southern China have been affected due to heavy rainfall which started last month.

Moreover, a total of 6,464 people stranded in floods across the country have been rescued, Xinhua reported while quoting the ministry.

The affected people live in regions like Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Chongqing.

1,26,100 hectares of farmland have also been impacted due to the heavy rainfall, while around 77,000 residents have been relocated. 1,600 houses have collapsed while the country faces a loss of about USD 390 million due to the floods and the rainfall.

Local governments have been directed to refine emergency rescue plans, be well-prepared for disaster relief and strengthen the study of the situation.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert for heavy rains in southern China continues, as per the National Meteorological Center.

Joint warnings of mountain torrents and geological disasters in the area have been given out by the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration. (ANI)

