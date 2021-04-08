Over dozen killed in Myanmar military's crackdown on protestors: Report

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], April 8 (ANI): Over a dozen people were killed on Wednesday as the Myanmar military continues its crackdown against anti-coup protestors despite international outcry.

The military used machine guns and grenades on protestors in the northwestern town of Kale, NHK reported citing local media.

At least 13 people were killed nationwide on Wednesday alone, with the death toll expected to rise.



A local human rights group says 598 civilians have been killed since the coup.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election.

Protests broke out in Myanmar against the coup. People hit the streets in various streets, demanding the restoration of civilian government.

In response, the security forces have used rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies and detained thousands of activists.

International powers have voiced anger and dismay at the junta's brutal approach, and imposed sanctions on key officials. (ANI)

