'Overseas Friends of BJP' writes to Conservative party leaders, expresses displeasure over formation of 'Conservative Friends of Kashmir'

London [UK], September 25 (ANI): Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in the UK has expressed displeasure over the recent formation of the group "Conservative Friends of Kashmir" by a few members of parliament of the Conservative party of United Kingdom.

In a letter to Conservative party leaders, (Amanda Milling and Benjamin Elliot) president of the UK-based organisation, Kuldeep Shekhawat wrote that leaders of the Indian community in the UK disapprove of the creation of the group, which is an "attempt to support the nefarious activities of Pakistan in India's Jammu & Kashmir."

"We, the members of the Indian community in the UK, strongly disapprove of the recent formation of the group 'Conservative Friends of Kashmir" by some members of parliament of the Conservative party of UK, in an obvious attempt to support the nefarious activities of Pakistan in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir."



He said the Indian government is constantly striving to improve the standard of living of people residing in J-K and Ladakh, in spite of "constant export of terrorism from Pakistan."

"It defies logic that the enlightened members of parliament of Conservative Party would ignore these historical facts and be a willing participant of an act of hostility to a friendly government," Shekhawat further said.

"We want to remind you that in the recently held general elections, the British Indian population wholeheartedly supported the Conservative party, resulting into an overwhelming majority for the party, relegating the Labour party to its worst-ever defeat since 1930," he added.

In the letter, the OFBJP president also called for disbanding of the 'Conservative Friends of Kashmir' group. (ANI)

