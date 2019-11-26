Representative Image
Representative Image

OYO opens 250 hotels in Thailand, targets 2 million rooms in Southeast Asia by 2025

By Lee Kah Whye | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:23 IST

Singapore, Nov 25 (ANI): India's OYO Rooms (also know as OYO Hospitality and Homes) officially launched its hotels in Thailand earlier this month and declared its ambition to have two million rooms under management in Southeast Asia by 2025.
Speaking at the launch, Mandar Vaidya, OYO's CEO for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, said, "South East Asia and in particular Malaysia was OYO's first foray outside of India. Today, OYO is present in more than 250 cities with more than 2,500 franchised and leased hotels across Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. That number will rise with the addition of OYO Thailand."
He added that the expected influx of tourists particularly from Asia to Thailand, and the increased frequency of flights by airlines into Thailand, will reinforce OYO's market leadership position in the region and help it achieve its goal.
In Thailand, OYO has launched 250 franchised hotels with 8,000 rooms in 13 cities including the popular destinations of Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Hua Hin.
Adding Thailand to the portfolio of countries in which it operates is an important milestone in OYO's expansion into Southeast Asia and is expected to play a significant role in the growth of its business in the region.
Although OYO already has operations in the important tourism markets of Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, Thailand with its varied attractions and experiences, together with its stunning landscape is perceived to be the crown jewel. For comparison, while the four countries it currently operates in attracted a total of 64.2 million tourists in 2018 - Malaysia 25.8 million, Indonesia 15.8 million, Vietnam 15.5 million, Philippines 7.1 million - Thailand itself saw 38.3 million foreign visitors arriving on its shores in 2018. Tourism contributes around 18 per cent to Thailand's GDP.
OYO was founded by Ritesh Agarwal in 2013 and is headquartered in Gurgaon. It claims to be the world's fastest-growing company and third largest global chain of operated hotels, houses, managed living and workspaces. It operates more than 23,000 properties in 18 countries across800 cities globally and employs over 17,000 people. Just in India and South Asia alone, it has 8,000 hotels. OYO mostly operates "chic" hotels and accommodation for the budget-conscious traveller.
It's business model encompasses offering guests a similar and consistent lodging experience across all its properties in any city. When customers book accommodation with OYO, they know what to expect and this helps them in planning their trip.
For its business partners, OYO offers franchisees a common booking platform, its technology expertise, financial know-how, operational and design capabilities so that properties can elevate their customer service and guest experience. As a result, partner hotels benefit through increased occupancy and profitability.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the fast-growing Indian hospitality business achieved a valuation of USD10 billion in July this year when its founder, Ritesh Agarwal, purchased USD2 billion in shares from venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. This increased his stake in the company from 10 per cent to 30 per cent. Softbank owns almost 50 per cent of the company. Other prominent investors include Grab Holdings, Airbnb, Greenoaks, Didi Chuxing, Hero Enterprise and China Lodging Group.
Speaking at the OYO Thailand launch, Alpana Dubey, deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Thailand, commented that more than 2 million tourists from India are expected in Thailand this year, and OYO has a key role to play in transforming the tourism landscape.
Dubey said, "OYO is one of India's success stories and a brand that's recognised not just in India, but globally," adding, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome them to Thailand and wish them all success here in the Kingdom."
Country head of OYO Thailand, Ashutosh Singh, remarked that the group's mission is to upgrade all forms of real estate and enable the middle class to travel.
"The hospitality industry is going through a process of innovation and evolution with technology at the core of it all," he said.
"OYO is committed to partner with the government of Thailand and agencies like the Tourism Authority of Thailand to leverage technology to design new offerings and draw more tourists to Thailand. We are committed to offer a superior stay and travel experience to millions of guests in Thailand while helping improve the yield for independent hoteliers in the country," Singh added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:38 IST

US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

Washington DC [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): As India today marked the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, the United States Department of State on Monday (local time) called for the perpetrators of the Mumbai carnage to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:13 IST

India, Vietnam sign MoU for cooperation in education, scientific research

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): India and Vietnam on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of education and scientific research, following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang here on Mon

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:56 IST

US Defence Secretary says Trump ordered him to allow convicted...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said that President Donald Trump ordered him to allow a Navy SEAL acquitted of posing with a corpse of a slain ISIS terrorist, to retire without losing his elite status.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:50 IST

UK truck deaths: Driver pleads guilty to immigration offences

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): A British truck driver, who had been charged with manslaughter after 39 Vietnamese nationals were found inside his refrigerated truck earlier this month, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:10 IST

Conan is a tough cookie: Trump welcomes military dog, who helped...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump welcomed Conan, the military dog who was injured during the successful US special forces raid which had lead to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to the White House on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:17 IST

Julian Assange 'could die in prison' without urgent medical...

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): More than 60 doctors from several countries have signed an open letter expressing serious concerns about Julian Assange's physical and mental health, and warned British authorities that the WikiLeaks founder "could die in prison" unless he receives urgent medical treatment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:06 IST

Argentina: 2 priests sentenced to over 40 years in prison in...

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Nov 26 (ANI): An Argentine court on Monday sentenced two Roman Catholic priests to more than 40 years in prison for sexually abusing deaf children at a Catholic high-school.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Muraleedharan meets New Zealand parliamentarians delegation,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians on Monday met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the national capital and held a discussion to further strengthen New Delhi and Wellington Parliamentary ties, trade and connectivity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Rajnath Singh, VPA's Chief of the General Staff hold talks on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang related to defence cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:53 IST

Germany urges China to allow UN officials to Xinjiang

Berlin [Germany], Nov 25 (ANI): Germany on Monday called on China to provide access to the UN human rights commissioner and international experts to Xinjiang province amid surfacing of evidence proving Chinese authorities inflicting atrocities on minorities Muslims community in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:31 IST

84 hospitalised with poisoning after nitrogen plant leak in Egypt school

Aswan [Egypt], Nov 25 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 84 students and teachers of a girls' school in southern Egypt were poisoned by nitrogen as a result of leakage at a plant near the city of Aswan, Egyptian media reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:12 IST

#16DaysofActivism: British deputy high commission celebrates...

Bengaluru [Karnataka], Nov 25 (ANI): To mark the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the British Deputy High Commission on Monday kicked off #16DaysOfActivisim with programmes on gender equality and women empowerment.

Read More
iocl