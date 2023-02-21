Packed schedule for India's G20 Presidency: From Finance Ministers meet to upcoming Foreign Ministers gathering next month

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): As India is presiding over G20 or the Group of 20 Countries, its calendar is going to be packed for this year. From hosting the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting during 24-25 February 2023 in Bengaluru jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India to the upcoming Foreign Ministers Meeting in the National capital, New Delhi, India is having a plethora of events to be hosted that will see the participation of Foreign Dignitaries.

Approximately 22 G20 meetings in 19 Indian cities have been done so far after India assumed the chair on December 1, last year.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of not making this year's G20 like other high-level meetings held in New Delhi, India plans to hold over 200 plus Pan India meetings that will see people's participation with an objective of making the G20 "truly a people's G20".

February is a busy month for India as around 11 meetings in 8 cities are still scheduled to take place in the remaining month with the tempo increasing in the month of March and April.



The upcoming First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Bengaluru will focus on strengthening the multi-development banks. The Indian Presidency has designed the meeting agenda in a manner that can foster a meaningful exchange of ideas among Ministers and Governors on pragmatic and meaningful approaches to address some of the key global economic issues. The Foreign Ministers meeting that is scheduled to take place on 1st and 2nd March will see a good number of participation of the Foreign Ministers of G20 countries and the Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion will be held in Hyderabad on March 4th, with invites sent to neighbouring Countries.

The upcoming Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled in March is one of the most significant meetings that are upcoming. As the war in Ukraine is approaching its one-year anniversary with Global governance under challenge and G20 which is a highly representational body, India during the Presidency will focus on the fact on which the G20 was made. With India holding the chair, countries are looking to India to bring economic stability, especially at a time when there is a lack of success from multilateral bodies like the UN and UNSC whose job is to maintain peace and security. Barely a one-day plus meeting, the FMM will have a packed agenda. Though a joint photo op involving all the foreign ministers is unlikely, several discussions will be held on the 2nd of March.

In the month of April with a special focus on its North Eastern states, India's G20 Presidency will be witnessing two meetings. During the meetings that were held, G20 delegates witnessed a rich tapestry of diverse cultures and all states have gone out of their way to show support for it while keeping tourism cultural priorities on focus too. From the excursions organised by the State Government in the North East to showcase places of historic significance and famous tourist spots to the iconic all-women-run market in the heart of Imphal, delegates are being shown the rich cultural diversity.

During its meetings, India has ensured that there will be some side events beyond just the meetings. Instances, IIT Madras exhibition on Digital learning in Kolkata, Digital Public infrastructure showcase in Lucknow etc.

With its emphasis on Local for Vocal, India's G20 priorities will resonate with international communities and its national interests with a key focus on accelerating growth in Sustainable Development Goals, Climate oriented actions, Green Hydrogen Synergies, Health, Lifestyle for development, Digital Infrastructure, Women-Led Development etc and exploring collaboration in the Next Gen Technology and Cloud Computing.

Digital infrastructure which has emerged as an equally or arguably a more significant infrastructure necessity, too has been a key focus during India's Presidency. Its successes in harnessing digital public infrastructure, like UPI and Aadhaar, were showcased. With a billion people in the world having no identity card, India's G20 can be a driving vehicle for the model forward.

India currently holds the G20 Presidency. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom and the United States) and the European Union. (ANI)

