PAF aircraft crashes in Pakistan's Attock

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): A Pakistani Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, Attock on Tuesday, said the air force in a statement.

The airforce said that the incident took place during a routine training mission, however, no loss of life was reported, The Dawn reported.

"The pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property has been reported on the ground," the statement further said.



A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the crash which, Dawn reports, is the fifth incident to take place since the starting of this year.

In March this year, A PAF aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for a parade on March 23 in which a wing commander lost his life.

A PAF trainer aircraft crashed on February 12 during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district. Dawn reported that it was the third PAF training aircraft to have crashed during a routine training mission in less than two months.

Another PAF aircraft, in the same month, which was also on a routine operational training had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. However pilots, in both plane crashes, had ejected safely.

In January, a PAF aircraft had crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali. Both pilots aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft lost their lives in the crash. (ANI)

