Quetta (Balochistan) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A person was killed and another was injured in an explosion at a market area here on Monday.
The blast took place at a welding shop in the city's Saraiyab Road Sadat Market.
More details are awaited.
The blast comes after a person died and six others were injured in an explosion that took place inside a bakery in Lahore's Township area on December 7.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar, according to rescue officials. (ANI)
Pak: 1 killed, 1 injured in Balochistan blast
ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:32 IST
