Pak: 1 killed, 1 injured in Balochistan blast

Quetta (Balochistan) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A person was killed and another was injured in an explosion at a market area here on Monday.

The blast took place at a welding shop in the city's Saraiyab Road Sadat Market.

More details are awaited.

The blast comes after a person died and six others were injured in an explosion that took place inside a bakery in Lahore's Township area on December 7.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar, according to rescue officials. (ANI)

