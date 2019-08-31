Representative image
Representative image

Pak: 2 dead in Rawalpindi hospital shooting

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:16 IST

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Two people were killed after a gunman went on a shooting spree in the ward of the District Headquarter Hospital here in the early hours of Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Larsab and Naveed, Geo News reported.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a policeman's uniform and entered the hospital premises.
Larsab had come to the hospital for a medical check-up and Naveed was his attendant, police said.
Two days ago, Larsab had lodged a case against the suspect's father over personal issues with the accused, according to authorities.
An investigation has been launched into the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:26 IST

Nepal: Bride trafficking racket busted, 4 Chinese nationals...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 31 (ANI): The Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau of Nepal Police on Saturday arrested 10 people including four Chinese nationals for allegedly running a bride trafficking racket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:57 IST

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Belgian counterpart

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interests concerning both countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:09 IST

Won't run as independent presidential candidate: Tulsi Gabbard

Washington DC [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress to run for the presidential post, has ruled out contesting as an independent candidate if she fails to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:28 IST

Baloch hold anti-Pakistan protest to demand release of...

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Baloch political activists on Friday gathered outside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's house at 10 Downing Street to seek his immediate intervention for the release of thousands of Baloch activists languishing in detention centres in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:11 IST

'Namaste Pacific' - Culture of countries in Pacific region...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The High Commissions of Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji jointly organised a cultural event 'Namaste Pacific' here to showcase in India the culture of the Pacific countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 07:29 IST

Pakistan: Abducted Sikh girl returns to her parents, says...

Nankana Sahib [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): A Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan has returned home to her parents, Nankana Sahib police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 07:07 IST

Trump's assistant Madeleine Westerhout out of White House after...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Madeleine Westerhout, the personal assistant of US President Donald Trump, has been fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with the President than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 07:04 IST

No rally held in Sindh to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour'

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): In yet another instance manifesting disaccord among political factions on the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in the Sindh province did not hold a single rally to observe the so-called 'Kashmir solidarity hour' called for by Pakistan Prime Minis

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 06:08 IST

Pakistan Punjab governor meets father of abducted Sikh girl

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday met the father of the Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted into Islam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:23 IST

Abrogation of Art 370 is India's internal matter: Aussie envoy...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to New Delhi Harinder Sidhu said on Friday that the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is country's internal matter, and stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:12 IST

India willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pak...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 31 (ANI): India is willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:09 IST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

San Francisco [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's official account was briefly hacked on Friday by a group that called itself Chuckling Squad.

Read More
iocl