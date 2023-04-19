Pak: 3 bandits killed, 18 arrested as Police enters 11th day

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): At least three bandits were killed while 18 were rounded up as the grand operation of Punjab police entered its 11th day, ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson stated that the operation against the bandits is still underway in full swing and in the past 11 days, three "bandits" were arrested and 18 have been arrested.

The spokesperson further stated that the heavy weapons and explosives were recovered from the dens of the dacoits, while thousands of acres of land have been evacuated from the criminals.

Punjab police launched the "grand operation" on April 9 against the bandits in the katcha areas of Sadiqabad with the use of modern weaponry and bulletproof vehicles, according to ARY News.

A grand operation was launched against bandits in katcha areas of Sadiqabad under the supervision of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar following the directives of the National Security Council.



Meanwhile, two Pakistani police officers were killed and four injured after people, whom the officials called "dacoits", opened fire at under-construction checkposts in the Punjab province, Dawn reported.

As per the Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Sammo, new police checkups were being set up when the "dacoits" opened fire at police on Saturday.

Sammo also stated that following the attack, police officials Sabir Ali and Ahad Ali Domki were killed while four others, including Bakhshapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad Mehr, were injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan while the deceased officials' bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Kashmore, the SSP added.

He further said that following the incident, a large police contingent of police from the entire district was dispatched to the Kutcha area, where an exchange of fire between police and dacoits was underway, reported Dawn. (ANI)

