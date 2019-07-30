Quetta [Pakistan], July 30 : At least four people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Liaquat Bazar on Tuesday, police said.
The blast targeted a police vehicle, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Quetta Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema told Geo News.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
Pak: 4 killed, 20 injured in Quetta explosion
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:58 IST
