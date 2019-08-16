Pak actor's shocker: I'm proud ISI agent, so are my countrymen

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi recently made a startling admission, not just about himself but also about his fellow citizens. "I am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis," the actor wrote in a tweet.

His bizarre response comes after an Indian news channel broadcast reports suggesting he is an undercover agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency.

"So that over actor and war mongerer for ratings guy Arnab/his channel declared me an undercover ISI agent! Let me clarify, i am not an "undercover" ISI agent, i am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis are proud ISI agents!" Abbasi had tweeted on Wednesday, which happened to be 14 August which is Pakistan's Independence Day.

He ended the tweet with a hashtag "#15thAugustBlackDay" on a day when Indian Twitter users trended #14AugustBlackDay on the micro-blogging website.

Abbasi, in his subsequent posts, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote about 'RSS-BJP ideology'.

Notably, the actor on various occasions has been spotted with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan whose Independence Day speech was also densely laden with sentiments against RSS and BJP.

While Abbasi batted for his country's unity, he, with his tweets, tried to provocate Muslims in the Indian Army, saying they should question their nationalism.

Pakistan had observed its Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', boasting harmony with the Kashmiris in the wake of New Delhi's decision of revoking Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and hiving the region into two union territories of Ladakh- without a legislature, and Jammu and Kashmir- with the legislature.

New Delhi has firmly maintained that all issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal. (ANI)

