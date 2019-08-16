Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi (Picture Credits: Twitter)
Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi (Picture Credits: Twitter)

Pak actor's shocker: I'm proud ISI agent, so are my countrymen

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:49 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi recently made a startling admission, not just about himself but also about his fellow citizens. "I am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis," the actor wrote in a tweet.
His bizarre response comes after an Indian news channel broadcast reports suggesting he is an undercover agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency.
"So that over actor and war mongerer for ratings guy Arnab/his channel declared me an undercover ISI agent! Let me clarify, i am not an "undercover" ISI agent, i am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis are proud ISI agents!" Abbasi had tweeted on Wednesday, which happened to be 14 August which is Pakistan's Independence Day.
He ended the tweet with a hashtag "#15thAugustBlackDay" on a day when Indian Twitter users trended #14AugustBlackDay on the micro-blogging website.
Abbasi, in his subsequent posts, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote about 'RSS-BJP ideology'.
Notably, the actor on various occasions has been spotted with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan whose Independence Day speech was also densely laden with sentiments against RSS and BJP.
While Abbasi batted for his country's unity, he, with his tweets, tried to provocate Muslims in the Indian Army, saying they should question their nationalism.
Pakistan had observed its Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', boasting harmony with the Kashmiris in the wake of New Delhi's decision of revoking Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and hiving the region into two union territories of Ladakh- without a legislature, and Jammu and Kashmir- with the legislature.
New Delhi has firmly maintained that all issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:43 IST

Bhutan wholeheartedly supports India's bid for permanent...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, on Friday said that the Himalayan nation has extended unequivocal support for India's bid for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:27 IST

Inauguration of ISRO's earth station will give fillip to...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): The inauguration of the ground earth station, built by ISRO will give immense benefits to Bhutan in terms of communication, broadcasting and disaster management sectors, India's ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Pak launches crackdown on sale of Indian film CDs

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI) : Pakistan has launched a crackdown on the sale of CDs of Indian movies and banned the airing of advertisements featuring India-made products on television channels in the wake of soaring tensions between the neighbours over the recent developments in Jammu and Ka

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:08 IST

Bhutan lauds India's decisions in J&K as 'bold, courageous and...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): Bhutan has lauded India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir calling them "bold, courageous and forward-looking", says India's Ambassdor to the country Ruchira Kamboj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:14 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy for 3rd time this week over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, on Friday, for the third time in a week over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:58 IST

Malaysia probes Zakir Naik over religious remarks

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 16 (ANI): Malaysian authorities have initiated an investigation against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik over his intent to provoke a peace breach while making alleged and sensitive remarks on the Hindus and Chinese residing in the Muslim-majority nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:48 IST

US threatens to revoke visas of released Iranian tanker crew,...

.Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): The United States on Thursday (local time) threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew members, including 24 Indians, of the Iranian oil tanker that was released by Gibraltar despite Washington's request not to do so.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:19 IST

PM Modi to address students at Royal University of Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): Preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi are currently underway in Bhutan, as the Himalayan nation gears to welcome the leader for an official two-day visit from August 17 to 18.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:59 IST

Flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performs at Indian Mission...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a mesmerising performance of legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to commemorate India's 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:56 IST

5.2 magnitude quake hits northeast Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter Scale struck off Jorm village in Badakhshan province in north-eastern Afghanistan early Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:31 IST

Indian Mission celebrates I-Day in Madagascar, envoy focuses on...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Antananarivo celebrated the 73rd anniversary of India’s Independence on Thursday (local time).

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:33 IST

One more soldier killed in cross-border firing, claims Pakistan Army

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Friday said that one more of its soldiers was killed in the firing by the Indian Army after ceasefire violations took place between the two sides a day before.

Read More
iocl