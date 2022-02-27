Pak-Afghan border in Chaman still closed two days after deadly clash

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): A key border crossing in Chaman between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still closed two days after a deadly clash between the security forces of both countries that left at least three dead.

Hundreds of people were stranded on Saturday days after fighting between security forces, reported The Frontier Post.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban's return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging terrorist groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani terrorists and are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line, reported The Frontier Post.



Each side blamed the other for Thursday's fighting at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.

Differences between the Taliban and Pakistan continue to persist over the issue of the Durand Line and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Taliban are turning hostile over the issue of Durand Line and cross-border "terror activities" of groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against Islamabad.

Pakistan intends to bring the tribal areas near the Durand Line under its control and complete its Durand barbed wire fencing.

Following deadly attacks on Pakistani troops, the Pakistani military has launched an operation along the Durand Line near Afghanistan.

Notably, the Taliban have not accepted the Durand Line as the 'official' boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan. (ANI)

