Pak again meddles in India's affairs amid Disha Ravi row

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Pakistan has again attempted to meddle in India's internal affairs with Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday extending its support to arrested climate activist Disha Ravi and stating that India under Narendra Modi and RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them.

This so-called support comes as Islamabad continues to impose severe crackdowns on religious minorities residing in Pakistan.

"India under Modi/RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them... now they have also taken Disha Ravi for custody over Twitter toolkit case. #IndiaHijackTwitter," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said in a tweet.

Apart from the tweet by the ruling party in Pakistan, the Imran Khan government's official handle also tweeted a clip where the climate activist is seen being taken into custody. The tweet was accompanied by a hashtag that was ambiguous- it could not be made out whether Khan means India has hijacked Twitter or otherwise.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.



Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

The Imran Khan government's so-called expression of solidarity for the climate activist comes as Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to do so on numerous occasions.

Under the pretext of providing minority families with a well-off and dignified life, landlords trap them into bondage by providing loans that they know cannot be repaid. Hindus and their families are often forced to work off the debt and women are sexually abused, according to various rights groups. (ANI)

