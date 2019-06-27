Afghan chargé d’affaires to India Tahir Qadiry
Afghan chargé d’affaires to India Tahir Qadiry

Pak airspace blockage affecting Afghan passengers, cargo coming to India: Charge d'affaires Qadiry

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:57 IST

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Newly appointed Afghan charge d'affaires Tahir Qadiry on Thursday said that Pakistan's decision to close its airspace after India's airstrike in Balakot has affected the flow of traffic and cargo between New Delhi and Kabul.
"The decision is not only affecting Afghan flights but also the cargo coming in from Afghanistan. It is a bit hard to get to India now. Earlier it used to take one and a half hours, but now it takes almost five hours," Qadiry told ANI here.
"When the airspace was not closed, we had 700 people coming in from Afghanistan on a daily basis. The total flights coming in has now reduced from 5-6 to two per day. Of course, it affects the cargo coming here, though I do not currently have any stats about it," he added.
However, Tahir praised India's role in building Afghanistan.
"I would like to act like a bridge and engage more with India and pave the way for a more strategic partnership with our Indian brothers and sisters," he said.
Qadiry added: "India has been contributing in many spheres. One of the visible changes is the Salma dam, which is a big achievement and has made a huge impact on the lives of the people of our country."
"The two great stadiums built in Afghanistan show India's efforts to encourage sports in our country. The parliament they have built shows that India supports democracy in the country. Furthermore, India gives scholarships to Afghans who come here for education. These people go back with a very bright mind."
Qadiry remarked that the dream of having breakfast in Kabul and dinner in India has become a reality today owing to the greater regional connectivity.
"Regional connectivity is one of the main slogans and motives of (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani. He has said time and again that the dreams of Afghanistan are to stay connected with the world," said Qadiry. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:51 IST

Peshawar HC orders to rectify translation of Quranic verses in...

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered for the rectification of the translation of Quranic verses in Islamiat textbooks in the province, as well as the immediate withdrawal of books already possessed by students.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Two killed after Russian plane skids off runway

Moscow [Russia], Jun 27 (ANI): Two people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after an An-24 passenger plane rolled off the runway while making an emergency landing on Nizhneangarsk airport in Russia's Republic of Buryatia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:37 IST

One killed, several injured in two suicide attacks in Tunisia's capital

Tunis [Tunisia], Jun 27 (ANI): One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:48 IST

Full majority govt is big thing in foreign relations: Modi

Kobe [Japan], June 27 (ANI): A full majority government is a big thing in foreign relations and when a government gets even bigger mandate it increases its confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:30 IST

Japan can help India become USD 5 trillion economy: PM Modi

Kobe [Japan], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Japan can help India become a USD 5 trillion economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:07 IST

PNB scam: Court sends Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25

London [United Kingdom], June 27 (ANI): London's Westminster Magistrate's court on Thursday remanded Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25 for questioning in connection with Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:14 IST

Snow blizzard might have caused the Feb chopper crash

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 (ANI): The probe into February chopper crash which killed Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari and 6 others indicated that a snow blizzard might have caused the accident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:04 IST

Pak to unveil Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue today

Lahore [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): A life-size sculpture of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who ruled over Punjab for four decades, is slated to be unveiled here on Thursday on the eve of his 180th death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:28 IST

Pak PM, Afghan Pres hold meeting, discuss peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting here on Thursday and discussed the Afghan peace process.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:17 IST

Qatar's pledge to fulfill its investment in Pakistan doubtful: Report

London [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): Qatar's announcement to invest in Pakistan is a part of a wider Turkey-led attempt to bring Pakistan into an Islamic alliance, according to a recent report by Cornerstone Global Associates, a London-based strategy and management consultancy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:09 IST

4 Swiss bank accounts of Nirav Modi, his sister seized

Bern [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI): Four Swiss bank accounts of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his sister Purvi Modi have been seized by the Swizz Authority, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:59 IST

Before Abe visit, India, Japan to hold 2+2 dialogue

Osaka [Japan], June 27 (ANI): India and Japan on Thursday agreed to hold a 'two-plus-two' dialogue of their foreign and defence ministers before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits India later this year.

Read More
iocl