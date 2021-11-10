Pak apex court summons Imran Khan in 2014 Peshawar terror attack case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Pakistan's Supreme Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the 2014 Peshawar school massacre.

On 16 December 2014, six terrorists affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan also known as Pakistani Taliban attacked the Army Public School in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

A total of 147 people, 132 of them children, were killed in the attack.

During the last hearing, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, had directed the attorney general to inform the court about the steps taken by the government to redress the grievances of the parents of children killed in the attack on APS on Dec 16, 2014, Dawn reported.

In today's hearing, the chief justice asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan whether the prime minister had read the court's order.

In response, Jawed Khan informed the court that the order had not been sent to the premier, adding that he would inform PM Imran about it.

"Is the level of seriousness?" Ahmed asked. "Call the prime minister, we will talk to him ourselves. This cannot go on."



The AGP, on behalf of the government, said that "we accept all our mistakes".

The parents had demanded the registration of a first information report (FIR) against those civilian and military officials who, they believe, were responsible for security measures at the school, at the last hearing.

During the proceedings today, the AGP said "no FIR could not be registered against higher-ups".

This comes at a time when the Pakistan government is holding talks with the terror group.

Islamabad and the TTP agreed on a complete ceasefire adding that it would be extended keeping in view the progress of the negotiations.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country.

Pakistan opposition has chided the Imran Khan-led government for negotiating with the terror organisation. (ANI)

