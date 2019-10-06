Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak approves tax relief for Gwadar port

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:59 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The federal cabinet has approved legislative changes to address a longstanding issue of tax concessions for Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone.
The move came, earlier this week, just days before Prime Minister Imran Khan's departure for a three-day visit to China on Monday, where he would discuss with the Chinese leadership several affairs, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Kashmir dispute, The Express Tribune reported.
The amendment made to settle the three-year-old issue with China came after a push from the National Development Council (NDC) that is chaired by the prime minister and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is its member.
The government is expected to promulgate a presidential ordinance to bring these legal changes as the National Assembly is currently not in session.
The new tax concessions will be limited to only the Gwadar zone as the government has been unable to finalise a tax incentive package for the prioritised Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that are being set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
"The federal cabinet has approved legislative changes to grant tax concessions to Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port," said Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development.
"Coastal development is the government's top priority and focus will be on Gwadar's development, which will usher in a new era of galvanised economic activities in Pakistan," the minister added.
China is developing Gwadar Port as a strategic and commercial hub under its Belt and Road Initiative.
In February 2013, China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited (COPHCL) took over operations of the port from a Singaporean company. The concession agreement included a tax holiday for both the operators of Gwadar Port and the businesses being set up there.
The cabinet approved income tax exemption for Gwadar Free Zone on the income of operating companies from port operations. The income tax holiday was also extended to China Overseas Port Holding Company Pakistan Private Limited, Gwadar Marine Services, and Gwadar Free Zone Company.
The cabinet also approved sales tax and federal excise duty exemptions on the import of machinery, equipment, and material either for use in Gwadar Free Zone or for export, subject to the condition that all such imports were made by investors of the free zone.
It approved tax exemptions for the businesses to be established in the Gwadar Free Zone area for a period of 23 years with effect from July 2016 on their packaging, distribution, stuffing and de-stuffing, CFS, container yard, warehousing including cool and cold rooms, transhipments, labelling, light-end assembly, re-assembly, imports, exports and their value addition, and all related commercial activities. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Libya's east-based army launches airstrikes against UN-backed...

Tripoli [Libya], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's east-based army on early Sunday announced that it has launched airstrikes on the forces of its rival UN-backed government in the city of Sirte, located some 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:41 IST

Biden says Trump 'won't destroy' him over Ukraine controversy

Washington [USA], Oct. 5 (ANI/Xinhua): "You won't destroy me, and you won't destroy my family," Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post on Saturday, his latest response to US President Donald Trump's call for an investigat

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:45 IST

Hong Kong transport networks partially re-open

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (ANI): Transport networks, including Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations, across Hong Kong partially reopened on Sunday after it was completely shut the day before in an unprecedented shutdown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:24 IST

Pakistan: Polio cases rise to 72; 3 new cases registered in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The number of polio cases in Pakistan climbed to 72 this year with three new cases registered in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Gujaratis organise Garba nights to celebrate Navaratri in Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 6 (ANI): The Gujarati community has organised Garba and Dandiya nights to celebrate the festival of Navaratri in Madagascar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:52 IST

US-North Korea nuclear talks come to abrupt end

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time being, officials of the two countries said on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:23 IST

Tibetan govt passes resolution on 'reincarnation of Dalai Lama'

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], Oct 06 (ANI): In a strong message to China, Tibetan government-in-exile has passed a resolution reaffirming that the successor of Dalai Lama will be chosen by the spiritual leader himself and no nation has locus standi on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

US points to 'good discussions' during Stockholm talks with North Korea

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 06 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has refused North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success, with the US State Department pointing to some new initiatives that could help make progress in the negotiations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:34 IST

Pak rejects India's remark on Imran Khan's 'provocative' speech...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 06 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's remarks over Prime Minister Imran Khan's "provocative" speech during UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:25 IST

Saudi asks Iraq, Pak to speak to Iran about defusing tensions

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 06 (ANI): After US President Donald Trump refuse to retaliate against Iran for the September 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities, Riyadh has asked leaders of Pakistan and Iraq to speak with Iran regarding de-escalation of the situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Iraq: Unknown gunmen attack several television stations in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 06 (ANI): Masked gunmen ransacked the office of multiple television stations in Baghdad on Saturday, reported Russia Today news.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

Pakistan: Police arrest Qandeel Baloch's absconding brother with...

Multan [Pakistan], Oct 06 (ANI): Police here on Saturday arrested the absconding brother of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, Mohammad Arif, with the help of Interpol.

Read More
iocl