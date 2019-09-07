Pak Army abducts Baloch woman, her 4 children

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan, who is crying foul over developments in Kashmir, is ignoring the atrocities committed by its army in Balochistan. In another act of barbarism, Pakistan Army recently abducted a woman along with her four children from a passenger bus from Kalat district.

"Pakistan Army has abducted a woman along with her four children from a passenger bus in Mungchar area of #Kalat district. #Balochistan," tweeted spokesman of the Baloch Republican Party Sher Mohammad Bugti.

The Baloch woman -- Saleema Bangulzai -- along with her four children was abducted by the Pakistani armed forces from Mangchar area on Friday evening.

The victims were offloaded from a bus in Shiekh Haji area and were whisked away by the Pakistan army after identification.

The victims were identified as Saleema Bangulzai, 10 years old Bibi Farida, 5 years old Jannat, 1-year-old Zubair Ahmad, and Abdul Aziz Bangulzai.

Sources have said the victims were on a visit to a 'darbar' in Johan area. The abducted Baloch woman belongs to the Bangulzai tribe in Balochistan.

For long, Pakistan's establishment has been criticised for its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.

According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, about 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014. Most of them are still unresolved.

Independent local and international human rights organisations put the numbers much higher. Around 20,000 have reportedly been abducted only from Balochistan, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled dead bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.

Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple interviews about the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible. (ANI)