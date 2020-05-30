Pak Army again claims to have shot down 'Indian spying quadcopter' along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan has claimed to have shot down what it said was an 'Indian spying quadcopter' along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nekrun sector.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of LoC in Nekrun sector, " Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Pakistan Army made similar claims on Wednesday, saying it had shot down a quadcopter which had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan's side of the LoC.

Sources in the Indian Army had then denied the knowledge of any such incident.

This is not the first time when the Pakistan Army has claimed to have shot down 'Indian spy quadcopter'.

In January last year, the Pakistan Army made similar claims which were later dismissed by the Indian Army. (ANI)

