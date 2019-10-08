Pak Army chief calls on Chinese military leadership in Beijing

Beijing [China], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the top military commanders of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) here on Tuesday and discussed regional security environment, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan military's Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The statement said that the Chinese military leadership has supported what it referred to as "Pakistan's principled stance" on the Kashmir issue and appreciated the "sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace".

The meeting was held with Commander Army General Han Weiguo and General Xu Qiliang at the PLA headquarters. The two sides also discussed the recent developments pertaining to the situation in the Gulf region, and the Afghan peace process.

The meeting has come ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. (ANI)