Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File photo)
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File photo)

Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa's term extended for 3 more years

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): The term of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been extended for another three years.
According to a notification by the Prime Minister's Office, "General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," The Dawn reported on Monday.
The decision of extending Bajwa's tenure has been taken "in view of the regional security environment." The notification was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Bajwa's extension of his tenure comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's historic move of abrogating Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.
Bajwa was appointed to the current post by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.
58-year-old Bajwa had previously served as Commander of Rawalpindi Corps and was employed as Inspector General, Training and Evaluation, at GHQ, a position held by his predecessor Raheel Sharif.
As a brigadier, he served as the Chief of Staff at X Corps and commanded formation division in Northern Areas as the Formation Commander (FCNA). (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:00 IST

PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in France from Aug 25

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the French city of Biarritz on August 25 to attend the G-7 summit where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:35 IST

Taliban promotes training of fighters despite ongoing peace talks with US

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Taliban continues to promote the training of its fighters and attacks on Afghan and Coalition forces, even as the group inches closer to signing a peace deal with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Afghanistan: Multiple blasts in Jalalabad injure 66

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:21 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:15 IST

US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:03 IST

Lithuania: Vice Pres urges Indian community to strengthen ties...

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST

JCB issues new credit card in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Although India has a fast-growing economy, the dominant method of payment is still cash, which makes the country an untapped market for the credit card companies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

How Singapore Firms are being Impacted by the stalled Amaravati Project

Singapore, Aug 19 (ANI): Mere seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati Welcome Gallery, it looks increasingly likely that the ostentatious state capital project could be scaled back dramatically.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:58 IST

Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:57 IST

New York witnesses spectacle of India's glorious cultural diversity

New York [US], Aug 19 (ANI): The spectacle of India's cultural diversity was witnessed on the streets of New York on Sunday when thousands of Indians living in the city and the vicinity showed up in full strength for the World's largest India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:30 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy yet again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fifth time in the last eight days over alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Canada: Ottawa streets decked up in tricolour for I-Day celebrations

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): Holding tricolours, scores of Indian nationals marched through the streets of Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate India's Independence Day.

Read More
iocl