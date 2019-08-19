Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa's term extended for 3 more years

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): The term of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been extended for another three years.

According to a notification by the Prime Minister's Office, "General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," The Dawn reported on Monday.

The decision of extending Bajwa's tenure has been taken "in view of the regional security environment." The notification was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bajwa's extension of his tenure comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's historic move of abrogating Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

Bajwa was appointed to the current post by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

58-year-old Bajwa had previously served as Commander of Rawalpindi Corps and was employed as Inspector General, Training and Evaluation, at GHQ, a position held by his predecessor Raheel Sharif.

As a brigadier, he served as the Chief of Staff at X Corps and commanded formation division in Northern Areas as the Formation Commander (FCNA). (ANI)

