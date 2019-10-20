Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps.
Pak Army claims to have killed 9 Indian soldiers in exchange of fire along LoC

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:31 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Sunday claimed to have killed 9 Indian soldiers, injured several others and destroyed two Indian bunkers in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC).
Claiming the same on Twitter, Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also said that one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were killed in the exchange of fire, while two soldiers and five civilians suffered injuries.
"Indian unprovoked CFVs in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. Effectively responded. 9 Indian soldiers killed several injured. 2 Indian bunkers destroyed. During exchange of fire 1 soldier & 3 civilians shaheed, 2 soldiers & 5 civilians injured," he said.
Earlier today, Pakistan started firing at Indian positions to push infiltrators from terrorist groups through Tangdhar sector and used artillery shelling.
Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector.
The Indian response happened after Pakistan Army carried out artillery firing on Indian positions to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into India, sources told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:00 IST

