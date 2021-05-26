Pak Army expresses concern over cross-border firing along Afghan border

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Army has expressed concern about the recent cross-border firing incidents along the Afghan Border area, the Pakistan military's media wing said on Tuesday.

"Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/outfits across, forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.

This statement comes after Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting with the country's top army brass at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.



"In light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control/management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, forum reiterated," ISPR added.

Last week, a Pakistani soldier was killed near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's North Waziristan district. The ISPR had said Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border.

In another incident, four Pakistani soldiers were killed and six others injured in a terrorist attack, earlier this month, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan.

According to a Pak media report, the majority of work on Pakistan's side of the fence, on nearly 2,600 kilometers border with Afghanistan, has been completed.

ISPR had said the fence is being erected to stop terrorist activities and illegal activities including smuggling from Afghanistan. However, Kabul does not recognize the border, called the Durand line. (ANI)

