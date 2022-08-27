Pak Army "shooed away" by flood-hit citizens in Sindh: Report

Sindh [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): Pakistan security forces deployed at the flood-hit Sindh were being "shooed away" by the citizens, according to a video shared on social media by a Pakistani leader who accused the Army is there merely for optics as the people continue to suffer the devastating conditions.

This comes as the Pakistani government decided to deploy the army in all provinces to help the civilian authorities in rescue operations in calamity-hit areas.

In a video shared by Shafi Muhammad Burfat, founder and current chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a political party in Sindh, Pakistani people were seen raising slogans "Fauj ko Maaro" at the top of their lungs.

While few Pakistanis could be seen indulging in a scuffle with the Pakistan army, others were calling for the withdrawal of the troops from the flood-hit region.

"In Sindh, the army came to do a photo session on social media, and the flood-affected Sindhi people chased them away by kicking them with their shoes," wrote Shafi Burfat in a caption while sharing the video on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, several others were giving clarion calls to carry out lathi charge against the Pakistan security forces.

Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday visited flood-affected areas of Balochistan where he inquired about the well-being of people affected due to devastating floods caused by heavy rains, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Moreover, PTI Chief Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Jehlum, said that he would help the flood-affected people but would not stop his campaign for real independence.

According to the latest estimates, nearly 1,000 people, including 300 children, have lost their lives because of rains and resulting flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people - almost 15 per cent of the country's population.

The government has further sought more helicopters from the Pakistan Army, the official added. Rain and floods have not spared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as well. (ANI)