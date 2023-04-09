Pak Army soldier, 2 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Two terrorists and a Pakistan Army soldier were killed in two separate gunfights in South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place on Saturday in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

In the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan District of Pakistan, the second encounter took place.



One terrorist was killed during the exchange of gunfire, and Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from district Hangu in the Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also killed, ARY News reported.

"Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve," the ISPR added, according to ARY News.

Such incidents of terrorism are on surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan due to deteriorated law and order. Last month as well, a Pakistan Army soldier was reportedly killed during a firefight with terrorists in the vicinity of the Mir Ali North Waziristan district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). (ANI)

