Pak Army thrashes police as it apprehend drug peddler in PoK

Muzaffarabad, [PoK] Sept 2 (ANI): In an act of military">military hooliganism in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a group of Army personnel thrashed local policemen and released a drug peddler whom the police had earlier nabbed here in Muzaffarabad with a significant amount of Charas (marijuana).

In a video that was recorded in the aftermath of the incident, a police officer is seen narrating his ordeal.

He is also showing his ripped clothes which he says were torn off during the scuffle between him and Army personnel who eventually overpowered him.

The local policemen have also alleged that drug peddler was a foot soldier of the larger drug racket operating in the region under the direct patronage of Pakistan Army.

Going by the previous news reports and statistics available in the public domain, the drug market is just one section of the large illicit programme running in PoK where the Pakistani Army is a partner in.

It has been minting money in all possible ways; whether it is the resources' exploitation or directly handling the common public.

The representatives who reach the position through elections--a fraud exercise carried out to fool other countries and the international community--- are hand in glove with them. They are in fact taking orders from the Army commanders who hold a large sway over the civil establishment of the country.

Pakistan, which calls itself a democratic state, is, in reality, a military">military democracy where the army generals call the shots and decide over the domestic as well as the foreign policy. (ANI)

