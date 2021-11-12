Pak authorities remain in denial despite country's worsening economic situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Despite the worsening state of the economy in the country, and rising unemployment, Pakistani authorities remain in denial mode and Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps telling people in his every other address, not to be "disheartened".

The denial of the authorities continues despite the reports from the World Bank and IMF stating that Pakistan features in the list of 20 countries where inflation is at its peak ranking 6, according to Vernacular media report.

This year, the unemployment in Pakistan stands at 9.8 per cent, which is expected to be around 9.4 per cent in 2022.

Despite such figures, Imran Khan said that the country will get over such times.

Pakistan will sail through the rough times only when the government takes other experienced politicians and financial experts along with the opposition, reported the vernacular media.

The Imran Khan government has to leave its confrontationist attitude to the Opposition if it wants to regain the trust of the people.

The rate of inflation in Pakistan could lead to unrest and protests against the Imran Khan government.

Imran Khan had vowed to lift people out of poverty before gaining power as he promised the creation of 10 million jobs. Instead, he announced financial support of USD3 billion from Riyadh after his visit to Saudi Arabia last month.

Imran Khan blamed inflation in the international market for the miseries of the people and announced a "relief package" of 120 billion Pakistani rupees providing subsidies on the essential food items, wrote Shah Meer Baloch in The Guardian.

"The package is a drop in the ocean and will do little to help the mass of ordinary people. The pressure on Imran Khan will continue to mount because we have seen further price hikes, such as of fuel and sugar, after the announcement of the package," The Guardian quoted an economist, Khurram Hussain as saying. (ANI)