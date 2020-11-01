Pak authorities scramble as Covid cases surge

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which synergises Imran Khan government effort against the COVID-19, has directed authorities to spearhead stringent enforcement of standard operating procedures (SoPs) and mass mobilisation adherence to safety guidelines.

The NCOC, met in Islamabad on Sunday, took a detailed review of epidemic curve chart data, prevailing positivity ratio of COVID-19, micro and smart lockdown imposed and implementation of the SOPs, Radio Pakistan reported.

As Pakistan reels under the second wave of coronavirus, as many as 17 deaths and 977 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.



The NCOC decided that no complacency in adherence to SOPs particularly mask-wearing and social distancing can be allowed as it might escalate the contagion.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the second wave of the deadly virus had started in the country, Dawn reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that a few weeks ago, 400-500 cases were being reported across the country on a daily basis. The tally, he said, had shot up to 700-750 cases per day.

"The coronavirus death rate has increased in the country," he had said, adding that that the positivity ratio had surged to 2.5-2.75 percent. (ANI)

