Pak: Balochistan reports 1,595 cases of malaria in last 24 hours

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Five districts in Balochistan province reported 1595 cases of malaria in the last 24 hours as vector-borne diseases continue to infect people in flood-ravaged provinces of Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

Due to heavy floods in Pakistan, mosquito-borne malaria disease has reached to several districts of Balochistan, adding to the miseries of locals.

During the last two weeks, approximately 62,471 malaria cases have been reported in five districts of Balochistan. In Naseerabad 14,104 cases of malaria surfaced, while in Jaffarabad 13,608 cases and Jhal Magsi 10,306 cases and in Dera Bugti 5,371 patients of the mosquito-borne disease reported, ARY News reported citing the sources

Over 110 pregnant women have been found affected by Malaria and women victims of floods have been devoid of basic sanitation. Viral infections and diseases continue to wreak havoc in flood-affected areas of Sindh as well.



According to an earlier report, 30,542 men 28,470 women, 10,340 children aged below five years and 48,672 children over 5 years were malaria positive in the said districts, according to ARY News.

As Pakistan faces the aftermath of floods, numerous cases of diarrhea, skin infections, and malaria are reported in the worst-hit province of Balochistan on a daily basis. Balochistan and Sindh have been attacked by viral diseases after floods caused devastation in the two provinces and triggered health-related problems for people in Pakistan across numerous provinces.

Despite the efforts of the government and local and foreign relief organisations, many people are in urgent need of food and medicine in flood-hit provinces.

A majority of Pakistanis are unhappy with the government's response to the unprecedented natural disaster that has ravaged millions of lives in the cash-strapped country, according to a survey.

Since June this year, Pakistan has endured harsh monsoon weather resulting in a serious humanitarian and development crisis. (ANI)

