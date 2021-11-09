Pak: Bilawal Bhutto lashes out at Imran Khan govt over talks with banned TTP

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticised the Imran Khan led-PTI government for entering into an agreement with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"No one was taken into confidence on the issue of talks with the banned TTP and no consensus was reached in this regard," Geo News quoted Bilawal as saying on Tuesday.

"I had earlier criticised the talks with the banned TTP and I will do it again today," he said.

Bilawal also called into question the relevance of the president and the prime minister, saying that "who are they to hold talks with the TTP", Geo News reported.

The PPP leader further lashed out at the banned outfit TTP, saying that it had killed Pakistan Army soldiers and the children of the Army Public School (APS).



According to the Pakistani publication, he further stated that the Parliament will approve all policies related to Pakistan, asserting that such policies will be adopted through the consensus of all political parties.

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that the Pakistan government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have agreed on the complete ceasefire.

"Talks between the government and the banned TTP were underway in line with the Constitution," ARY News quoted Chaudhary as saying.

The minister emphasised that "under the agreement, a complete ceasefire has been agreed" and it would be extended keeping in view the progress of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has declared a one-month ceasefire, starting from November 9.

The spokesperson for the banned outfit said the ceasefire could be extended with the consent of the parties involved -- the TTP and the Imran Khan led-PTI government -- while both parties should abide by the rules of the ceasefire, Geo News reported. (ANI)

