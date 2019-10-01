Pak cabinet reshuffle: Asad Umar likely to be re-inducted

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): In a major federal cabinet reshuffle, Pakistan's senior Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Finance Minister Asad Umar is likely to return as a federal minister, local media reported.

According to sources, the decision to reshuffle the federal cabinet came following a meeting or PTI parliamentary leaders chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan some lawmakers complained to him about the conduct of some ministers, Geo News reported.

It is speculated that portfolios of eight to 10 ministers include Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Zubaida Jalal, Firdous Ashiq Awan etc. are expected to be reshuffled.

As per sources, Shafqat Mahmood and Zubaida Jalal will likely to be given the charge of the Interior Ministry and Education Ministry respectively.

Umar had stepped down from his position as Pakistan's finance minister on April 18 this year. (ANI)

