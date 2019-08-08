Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal (File photo)
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal (File photo)

Pak calls for 'utilising all options' after India revoking Art. 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:54 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for "utilising all options" after the revocation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India.
Addressing a weekly press briefing today, Faisal said that Pakistan "rejects" the unilateral action by India to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that India has been informed about the decisions of the National Security Committee and calling back its acting high commissioner to New Delhi Syed Haidar Shah for consultations in the light of the Indian government's move on Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.
The spokesperson also said that Kashmir has been turned into the "biggest jail of the world" and called upon the international community to take notice of the "atrocities" against innocent people in Kashmir.
Faisal further noted that Kashmir has been on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Its final resolution has to be made under "a UN-administered free and fair plebiscite to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people."
India on Tuesday abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir, along with bifurcating the state into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Last night after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties. It asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan and also decided not to send its High Commissioner-designate to New Delhi. It also partially shut off its airspace and suspended bilateral trade with India.
Meanwhile, addressing a question on Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said that Pakistan's initiative will continue notwithstanding the latest developments. "Pakistan respects all religions and would continue the project," he stressed in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:51 IST

Israeli PM lays cornerstone for new homes in West Bank

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday laid the cornerstone for hundreds of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank and pledged to build more.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Twin blasts in east Afghanistan injure nine

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Two consecutive explosions injured at least nine people, including two police personnel, in Khost city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Khost province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Haider Adil said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:13 IST

Explosion at Russian military base, 2 dead

Moscow [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI): At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a military base in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Thursday, country's Defence Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:35 IST

EU asks India, Pak to hold dialogues to resolve disputes

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday asked India and Pakistan to hold dialogues for the peaceful settlements of bilateral disputes that have emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:34 IST

One killed after 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 8 (ANI): One woman was killed after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Taiwan on Thursday, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:53 IST

Samjhauta Express not suspended: India

Attari [Punjab], Aug 08 (ANI): Amid reports that Pakistan has suspended Samjhauta Express, Indian Railways on Thursday maintained that the train service has not been suspended.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:53 IST

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed not released: Pakistan dismisses media reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 08 (ANI): Denying media reports, Pakistan on Thursday said Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has not been released.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:44 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express, bans Indian films

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): A day after deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday stepped up its offensive by suspendikng the Samjhauta Express train that runs between the two countries and banning Indian films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:05 IST

London: Police officer in 'serious' condition after being...

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday said that one of its police officers is in a serious but stable condition after he was attacked with a machete by a driver who was pulled over in Leyton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Pak suspends Samjhauta Express services amid escalating tension: Reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): After deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday suspended the operations of the Samjhauta Express, the four-decades-old train service between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani media has reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:36 IST

Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz taken into NAB custody

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:27 IST

Pak says work on Kartarpur Corridor to continue as planned

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Work on the Kartarpur Corridor would continue as planned, said Pakistan after it made the unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogating Article 370.

Read More
iocl