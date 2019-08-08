Pak calls for 'utilising all options' after India revoking Art. 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for "utilising all options" after the revocation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Addressing a weekly press briefing today, Faisal said that Pakistan "rejects" the unilateral action by India to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that India has been informed about the decisions of the National Security Committee and calling back its acting high commissioner to New Delhi Syed Haidar Shah for consultations in the light of the Indian government's move on Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesperson also said that Kashmir has been turned into the "biggest jail of the world" and called upon the international community to take notice of the "atrocities" against innocent people in Kashmir.

Faisal further noted that Kashmir has been on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Its final resolution has to be made under "a UN-administered free and fair plebiscite to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people."

India on Tuesday abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir, along with bifurcating the state into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Last night after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties. It asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan and also decided not to send its High Commissioner-designate to New Delhi. It also partially shut off its airspace and suspended bilateral trade with India.

Meanwhile, addressing a question on Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said that Pakistan's initiative will continue notwithstanding the latest developments. "Pakistan respects all religions and would continue the project," he stressed in a statement. (ANI)

