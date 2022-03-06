Pak citizens annoyed over high inflation, complain about unablility to buy household items

Karachi [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Pakistani citizens are increasingly disappointed with their "weak" financial positions and rising inflation leading to the unaffordability of household items.

As per IPSOS survey, there has been a large increase in the number of people disturbed over their personal financial position from 27 per cent in March 2021 to 42 per cent now who consider it 'weak', alongside 87 per cent people of the country who cannot afford groceries and other household items, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, China boasts consumer confidence of 69.7 per cent and is at the top in the region, followed by 61.4 points of India ranks second.

The IPSOS surveyed 1,048 people, which was conducted from February 24 to March 1, 2022.



More than half of Pakistanis, 55 per cent of people, are not confident of any improvement in the financial outlook of the next six months, said the survey.

The pollster found a substantive reduction in the global consumer confidence index of consumers from 36.9 last year to 28.6 with a difference of 8.3 points.

Compared with the global confidence level of 48.7 points, the confidence of Pakistani customers is less than 20.1 points, reported the survey.

A large volume of 87 per cent of respondents cannot afford groceries and other household items, but 13 per cent expressed confidence in making such purchases, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, 84 per cent respondents of the current survey find it difficult to save any money or to be able to invest it anywhere, but 13 per cent are confronted on the difficulty in doing so. (ANI)

