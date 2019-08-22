Pak committed to opening Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday stated that it remains committed to opening the Kartarpur Corridor in November on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Pakistan is sticking with its plan to open the first visa-free border crossing with India to facilitate Sikh pilgrims despite brewing tensions between the two neighbours over the longstanding Kashmir issue," the office stated.

On July 14, India and Pakistan had held the second round of bilateral talks to narrow down their differences on the corridor for travel of Sikh pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. Both sides said that they had agreed to a majority of modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims. (ANI)

