Pak continues to stand with Kashmiris as nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today: Alvi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of India's decision to change the status of the region, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always stood with Kashmiris and would continue to do so as the nation observes Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at the convention center in Islamabad, President Alvi, who was the guest of honour, said that today the world was watching how the people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers, Dawn News reported.

The president said, "We will not leave them alone at any step," adding, "Kashmiris are our [people]. We think of their pain as our pain."

"We have remained with them, we are with them today and will continue to do so," he continued.

In addition, Islamabad also unveiled a special logo that read "Kashmir banega Pakistan (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan)" lettered in red to go along with the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Earlier, in a message for Independence Day, Alvi had said that India's unilateral move to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was "a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement."

Meanwhile, Mashaal Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, also addressed the event during which she shared a poem she wrote about the freedom struggle of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Muzaffarabad today where he will address the occupied-Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

