Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo)

Pak court allows Nawaz Sharif's personal physician to visit him in jail

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:51 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) has conditionally allowed personal physician of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif to visit the leader to conduct medical check-up in jail once in a week.
Acting Chief Justice Mamoonur Rashid Sheikh on Tuesday permitted Dr Adnan to examine Nawaz under the supervision of jail medics. The family members of the former PM could also be present along with the doctor.
The court has barred the physician from issuing any political statements outside the jail after visiting the PML-N supremo, reported The Express Tribune.
Nawaz's daughter Maryam Nawaz had earlier filed a petition in the LHC seeking orders for authorities to allow her and Dr Adnan to visit Nawaz in jail twice a week.
In her petition, Maryam had complained that in spite of her father having had informed the jail about her deteriorating health due to angina, they did not bother to cater to his medical needs.
During the hearing, the provincial law officer told the court that Nawaz has submitted no application seeking permission to be examined by his personal doctor. He claimed that the former PM is being provided with maximum facilities.
The law officer further said that the government does not object to Dr Adnan meeting Nawaz, but is against the fact that the physician would start issuing statements after meeting Nawaz.
According to Maryam's statement in the court, 70-year-old Nawaz is suffering from multiple ailments, including hypertension as well as serious heart and kidney conditions.
Sharif is currently serving a seven-year prison term in connection with the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:49 IST

Malaysian Police arrest man with Babbar Khalsa International connections

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 (ANI): Malaysian police has arrested an Indian national under the Immigration Act for illegally entering their territory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Jaishankar meets Bangladesh minister at Commonwealth conclave

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar here on Wednesday met Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, MD Shahriar Alam, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:58 IST

UK ambassador to US resigns after calling Trump administration 'inept'

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): The British ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, who criticised President Donald Trump's administration as "diplomatically clumsy and inept," has put down his resignation, the UK's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Saudi Crown Prince's sister on trial in France for assaulting craftsman

Paris [France], July 10 (ANI): The princess of Saudi Arabia, Hassa bint Salman Al Saud, is on trial in absentia in France after allegedly ordering her bodyguard to assault and humiliate a local French craftsman at her upmarket Avenue Foch luxury apartment here three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:20 IST

Man survives plunge into Niagara Falls

Ontario [Canada], July 10 (ANI): An unidentified man survived a 188-feet plunge into the Lower Niagara River with minor injuries on Tuesday, according to the Niagara Parks Police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:01 IST

Joe Biden's tax returns show increased income after leaving office

Washington [USA], July 10 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden released his tax returns from 2016 to 2018 on Tuesday, revealing an exponential increase in his annual income after leaving office post Donald Trump's win at the 2016 Presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Papua New Guinea: 16 women, children dead in tribal massacre

Hela [Papua New Guinea], July 10 (ANI): At least 16 women and children have died in a tribal massacre here, according to Hela Governor Philip Undialu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Over 5,500 people injured, 1,048 killed due to infighting in Tripoli: WHO

Tripoli [Libya], July 10 (ANI): At least 5,558 people have been injured while a total of 1,048 people have lost their lives ever since infighting started in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:09 IST

Al Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, unveils Pak's role...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Terror group Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies'

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:01 IST

Over a million people affected in China due to heavy rainfall

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday said that over 1.63 million people across seven provincial-level regions in southern China have been affected due to heavy rainfall which started last month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' meet in London today

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in London today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:46 IST

Chief trade negotiators of China, US hold telephonic talk

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the top leadership of the world's two largest economies agreed to initiate talks for a truce in the year-long

Read More
iocl