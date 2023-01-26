Pak court approves Fawad Chaudhary's 2-day physical remand in sedition case

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhary's two-day physical remand has been approved by the sessions court of Islamabad in a sedition case.

His eight-day physical remand was dismissed by the district and sessions court as it asked the authorities to present the leader in court on January 27, Geo TV reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad Police had sought an eight-day physical remand of the PTI leader. During the time that the verdict was being reserved, the police took Fawad to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he underwent a medical examination and was declared fit.



Following the order, the former federal information minister was transferred to the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) complex in Sector H-11 by the capital's police.

However, Chaudhary has denied all charges and demanded the case's dismissal as it is "fraud and the FIR is a sham", Geo TV reported.

Fawad's lawyers told the court that the charges were politically motivated, and that because the PTI leader made the statements in Lahore, his case should have been filed there rather than in Islamabad.

Chaudhry was arrested from his house on Wednesday morning. His arrest came amid the nightlong turnout of PTI workers who descended upon party chairman Imran Khan's house to ensure his security.

A case was registered against Chaudhary last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed, Geo News reported. (ANI)

