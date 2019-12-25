Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 25 (ANI): The Lahore High Court has constituted a full bench to hear a petition filed by Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, challenging the formation of a special court that sentenced him to death earlier this month.
The newly constituted bench will initiate hearing of the petition on January 9, 2020, as per a report by Dawn.
76-year-old Musharraf was handed the death penalty by the special court in Islamabad last week after the three-member bench convicted him in a treason case following a six-year legal case.
The high treason trial of the former leader has been pending since December 2013 when he was booked in the case for imposing a state of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007, and suspending the Constitution till the mid of December 2007. (ANI)
Pak court constitutes full bench to hear Musharraf's appeal against formation of special court
ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:57 IST
