Pak court grants bail to PTM chief in 2 sedition cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 8 (ANI): A Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen in two cases of sedition, while his bail applications in two other cases of sedition are pending before the court, a Pakistani media report said, citing Pashteen's lawyers and PTM leaders.

The hearings of the two pending bail applications are expected to be held in Dera Ismail Khan court on Monday, PTM lawyer Farhat Afridi told Dawn.

"The court announced the reserved verdict today and ordered the release of Manzoor Pashteen on bail in two cases," senior PTM leader Mohsin Dawar said.

Pashteen, the 27-year-old activist, was arrested along with nine others on January 27 from Peshawar's Shaheen Town and sent to Peshawar Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate.

His arrest had led to several anti-Pakistan protests in London, Kabul, and other areas.

Last month, European Foundation for South Asia Studies (EFSAS) -- a European think-tank -- had criticised Pashteen's arrest, saying it has engendered shock and dismay across Pakistan, as also internationally. (ANI)

