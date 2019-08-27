Hafiz Saeed (File photo)
Hafiz Saeed (File photo)

Pak court issues notices over petition to quash cases against Hafiz Saeed

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:14 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 65 others.
The court in its notices sought a reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.
The petition was submitted by a JuD affiliate, Malik Zafar Iqbal. The high court took up the matter for hearing on August 22.
Iqbal, in his petition, contended that the complaints are "without lawful authority and are of no legal effect", Dawn News reported.
Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials arrested Saeed in Gujranwala, Punjab. The terrorist was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.
On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases of terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.
The terrorist was reportedly on his way to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwalato seek bail when he was arrested. (ANI)

