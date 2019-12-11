Pak court orders freezing of properties of Shahbaz Sharif, family

Lahore [Pakistan], Dec 11 (ANI): An Accountability Court in Lahore on Wednesday ordered the freezing of all immovable properties belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and his family members.

The court announced its verdict on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking to freeze the properties of Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz, and other family members, in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case.

Earlier today, Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan had reserved the verdict after NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan had concluded his arguments in the case.

According to the NAB, at least 23 properties were found under the name of Shahbaz, his wives and his sons in different places in Pakistan. (ANI)

