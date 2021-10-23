Pak court rejects cleric bail petitition in sexual assault case

Lahore [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): A Pakistani court dismissed on Friday the bail petition of cleric Mufti Azizur Rehman, who is accused of sexually abusing a student of his madrassah.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, additional sessions judge Noman Muhammad Naeem rejected the post-arrest bail plea after the completion of arguments by the lawyers. In October, a court has indicted a cleric Mufti Azizur Rehman and his five sons for sexually abusing a student at his madrassah.

This is the second time that the court has denied bail to Mufti Aziz, who was arrested in June this year after police had registered an FIR against him on charges of sexually assaulting a student of his madrassah, Jamia Manzoorul Islam, in Lahore.



The cleric and his son pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the trial, Dawn reported.

A police investigation revealed that the cleric lured his student and committed sexual acts with him for three years with promises of helping him in passing exams.

In his complaint, the student alleged that Rehman got him and another student expelled for three years on charges of cheating in the examinations of Wafaqul Madaris.

He claimed that the cleric sought sexual favours for restoration of his name and he had no option but to submit to his demand. (ANI)

