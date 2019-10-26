Pak declares JUI-F senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as 'confirmed alien'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Ahead of anti-government protest led by Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F), Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has declared Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as a "confirmed alien".

In a letter, dated October 11, 2019, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) said that Hamdullah "is not a citizen of Pakistan."

"Therefore, NADRA has cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) issued to Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor," the authority said, reported Express Tribune.

In pursuance to the NADRA's decision, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directed all television channels to stop inviting him in their talk shows.

"Since it is established that the said person is an 'alien', therefore all the TV channels (News & Current Affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in their programs/talk shows, news, etc.," PEMRA said in a letter to TV channels.

The move by the government comes ahead of 'The Azadi March' in Islamabad on October 31 called by JUI-F-led by Fazl-ur Rehman against the government.

All major opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party of former president Asif Ali Zardari have announced their support.

Fazl has demanded Khan's resignation, alleging that the election held in July 2018 was rigged to help his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to let the march proceed as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached, reported Dawn. (ANI)

