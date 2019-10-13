Islamabad is engaged in hectic lobbying to influence the outcome in its favour. This year, Pakistan's all-weather ally China holds the presidency of the FATF.
Islamabad is engaged in hectic lobbying to influence the outcome in its favour. This year, Pakistan's all-weather ally China holds the presidency of the FATF.

Pak delegation leaves for Paris to attend FATF meeting

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:06 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 13 (ANI): A delegation of Pakistani officials on Sunday evening left for Paris to attend a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the French capital where the global terror financing watchdog is due to announce its decision on the country's 'Grey List' status.
The delegation, headed by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, comprised Additional Secretary, Finance, Sohail Rajput along with the representatives of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), who will be attending the meeting on October 14 and 15, Geo News reported.
The watchdog had placed Pakistan on its Grey List in June 2018 and came up with a 27-point Action Plan for graduating it within a year period.
It included safeguards against money-laundering and terror-financing by banned outfits and non-government entities through banking and non-banking jurisdictions, capital markets, corporate and non-corporate sectors like chartered accountancy, financial advisory services, cost and management accountancy firm, jewellery and similar related services.
Sources revealed that a compliance report prepared by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan will be scrutinised in the presence of Azhar.
According to FATF, if Pakistan fails to meet the implementation of the 27-point plan, the country could be blacklisted.
In August 2019, the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APJG) of the FATF had placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Follow up list for failure to meet its standards. This was based on its technical compliance being rated as satisfactory on only 10 points out of 40.
Of the 40 technical compliance parameters, Pakistan was 'non-compliant' on 30 parameters. And, of the 11 effectiveness parameters, Pakistan was adjudged as 'low' on 10.
Diplomatic sources, other than those in India and Pakistan, are abuzz on what to do with Pakistan at the FATF. Pakistan has reached out to all member nations stating that it was progressing in completing its Action Plan and placing it on the Black List would push it into an economic quagmire, slowing down its transactions and trade, which would impact its ability to repay the IMF loans.
Some diplomats, especially the USA and from Europe, are of the view that blacklisting, if unaccompanied by countermeasures, would not, significantly impact the Pakistani economy, while it would surely push the country to complete the Action Plan must faster.
Pakistan has been on the Grey List since 2008. Therefore, giving it more time would make a mockery of FATF procedures, especially when Iran is on the verge of being moved to countermeasures.
According to reports, Islamabad has been engaged in hectic lobbying in a last-ditch bid to influence the outcome in its favour. This year, Pakistan's all-weather ally China holds the presidency of the FATF.
It is highly anticipated that Islamabad will ask Beijing to stridently back it at the plenary meeting to prevent it from blacklisting. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:50 IST

Japan: Toll in typhoon Hagibis reaches 26

Tokyo [Japan] Oct 13 (ANI): At least 26 people have died and 175 others left injured in typhoon Hagibis. As many as 18 people are missing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:45 IST

JFE Engineering introduces new president of environment Group Company

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): JFE Engineering Group, a well known industrial waste plant builder, recently established a new company named 'J&T Recycling Corporation' which combines recycling, power generation, and electricity business.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:15 IST

Data technology is rapidly expanding and creating innovation all...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): NTT Communications Forum 2019 was recently held in Tokyo to promote the digital transformation of society and technology to realise One Smart World with Artificial Intelligence (AI) as one of the main themes in the exhibition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:44 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Beijing after concluding...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping left for China after concluding a two-day visit to Nepal during which he signed multiple agreements with the Himalayan kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:19 IST

Nepal-China ink 18 agreements, 2 letters of understanding

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): Nepal and China on Sunday inked 18 agreements and two letters of understanding of exchange following the conclusion of the state visit of President Xi Jinping to the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:46 IST

As Xi visited Nepal, police arrests 22 Tibet activists

Kathmandu (Nepal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Nepal police have arrested 22 Tibet activists in Kathmandu as the country is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping for the two-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:18 IST

Japan's Hagibis typhoon: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered condolences on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon Hagibis in Japan and appreciated Tokyo's "preparedness" against natural disasters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:03 IST

20,000 Kurds demonstrate in Germany against Turkish offensive in Syria

Berlin [Germany], Oct 13 (ANI): Some 20,000 Kurdish people took to street across Germany opposing the Turkish Military aggression against Kurds in northern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:57 IST

Nepal: Gas leak causes fire at a refugee camp, injures one

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): One person was injured after a huge fire triggered by a gas leak burned down huts at a refugee camp in Jhapa district of Nepal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:56 IST

Chinese President held talks with Nepalese PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held bilateral talks with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:42 IST

Dragon and Elephant Dance is only correct choice for China, India: Xi

Beijing [China], Oct 13 (ANI): Emphasising that India and China should resolve issues through communication, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said that two Asian giants should help each other to "brighten up" each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:05 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan departs for Iran on a day-long visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Tehran on Sunday for a day-long visit to meet the Iranian leadership.

Read More
iocl