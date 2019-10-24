Pak delegation leaves for Punjab's Narowal to ink Kartarpur corridor agreement with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): Pakistan delegation, led by foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, on Thursday morning left for Pakistan's Punjab province for the signing of an agreement with India on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

"Reaching Kartarpur Sahib for the signing of historic Pakistan India Agreement on the opening of the corridor. PM Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Narowal, Pakistan on 9 November Insha Allah," tweeted Faisal.

India and Pakistan will sign the Kartarpur Corridor agreement, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have held a series of high-level talks for the operationalisation of the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free connectivity between the two neighbours, Dunya News had reported.

India had earlier said that there was "agreement" between New Delhi and Islamabad on all other issues except the matter of service fee to be charged from Indian pilgrims

From the very start, Pakistan has been insisting on levying a fee of USD 20 each pilgrim visiting Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara through the corridor.

However, the Indian side has urged the Islamic nation to not charge the proposed fee.

