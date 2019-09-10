Dilip Sinha, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Geneva, talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Dilip Sinha, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Geneva, talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Pak desperate to create disturbances in India: former UNHRC vice president Dilip Sinha

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Pakistan is desperate for creating disturbances in India to show the world that country's decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has created resentment among people, said former vice president of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Dilip Sinha on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "Pakistan is now desperate to make some kinds of disturbance in India so that it can tell the world that India's recent decision to abrogate Article 370 has created resentment among people and that is why they are rebelling against the government."
He continued, "We have to remain alert all over the country because these are times when Pakistan is going ballistic on Article 370. Pakistan government itself says that it is the biggest victim of terrorism and terrorist organisations are floating around in Pakistan."
Further, Sinha said, "UNHRC has the mandate to do Universal Periodic Review after every four years to review human rights records of countries. India had invited special rapporteurs to examine the human rights situations in India and we have far better records than Pakistan and other countries in the world."
His comments came before both the countries are expected to square off on the issue of Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva today.
Meanwhile, commenting on Sri Lanka's decision to visit Pakistan for a bilateral series, Sinha said, "Now, it is up to the Sri Lanka government and the cricket team to decide whether they want to take the risk of going to Pakistan at this time. If they think that the situation has improved, good luck to them."
According to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), earlier on Monday, ten Sri Lankan players including Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews opted out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan over security concerns.
Sri Lankan team is due to tour Pakistan to play three ODIs and three T20 international matches between September 27 and October 9.
Pakistan is looking to host their first Test on home soil, as part of the World Test Championship, since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore which claimed the lives of six security personnel and two civilians and left six players injured. (ANI)

