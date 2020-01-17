Pak DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaced

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 16 (ANI): Pakistan Army's Major General Babar Iftikhar has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as the Director-General of the country's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Ghafoor has been posted as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Pakistan Army's 40th Infantry Division in Okara, ISPR said, as cited by Radio Pakistan.

Ghafoor took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to Media all across. Can't thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support."

Ghafoor was commissioned into the Pakistani Army on 9 September 1988. He had been the DG ISPR since December 2016, according to the ISPR website.

The General has served on various staff, instructional and command assignments to include Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. (ANI)

